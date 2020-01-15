Bains Lower Elementary marks Grinchmas with crafts, games, Santa and more Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Jan 15, 2020 - 2:33 pm Jan 15, 2020 - 2:33 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 12 Lucy Lindsey and Ahmir Lee pause during Grinchmas at Bains Lower Elementary. Provided photo Virginia Anne Arceneaux is Cindy Lou Who for Bains Lower Elementary Grinchmas. Provided photo Dakai Johnson works on his craft during Grinchmas at Bains Lower Elementary. Provided photo Ruby Robillard works on her Christmas craft at Bains Lower Elementary. Provided photo Kaylee Allen and Kayden Woodall work on their Grinchmas projects at Bains Lower Elementary. Provided photo Laura Naquin explains how to create the Grinch’s heart at Bains Lower Elementary. Provided photo Bains Lower Elemenary Principal Torrence Williams hands a package to John Metz at Bains Lower Elementary Grinchmas. Provided photo Myles Johnson, Emmerson Brouillette, Camilla Hubbard-Frugé and Hudson Norwood anticipate Grinchmas Day at Bains Lower Elementary. Provided photo Ava Beauchamp works on her Christmas art project at Bains Lower Elementary. Provided photo Santa and Ms. Claus visit Bains Lower Elementary. Provided photo Megan Viguerie, first grade teacher, explains how to draw Rudolph to the students at Bain Lower Elementary. Provided photo Ezra Almendra and Margaret Bell are ready for the Grinchmas activities at Bains Lower Elementary. Provided photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bains Lower Elementary celebrated Christmas with Grinchmas Day, making crafts, visiting with Santa and more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email