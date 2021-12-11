The St. Francisville Christmas parade, with its ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ theme, was a holiday cliché with something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue.
City planners saw record numbers gather Sunday, Dec. 5, for the parade that filled Commerce and St. Ferdinand Streets.
Old Santa, Richard Kendrick, borrowed the Angola sleigh pulled by "Big Lou" to carry him on the route and an Elvis Presley impersonator entertained from a Blue Christmas float.
New traditions were forged with the debut of the 61 Bluffers entry. The “dancing dads,” as some called them were golfers assembled by the Rev. Brad Doyle, pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. The dancers were a massive hit and may make other local appearances.
Laurie Walsh, of St. Francisville Main Street, said the city organization took over the parade for the first time this year from the Women's Service League, who hosted the parade for over 30 years. Sara Klein stepped in as parade chair. “WSL has disbanded (we hope they will regroup) so we took over the parade this year and Sara did an amazing job,” Walsh said.
Walsh said the parade had more than 40 entries of floats, vehicles, and marching units. Officials crowd counts are not available, but organizers and spectators said they felt the parade crowd was the largest ever.