ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish Council deferred action Monday on several hundred pages of new ordinances regulating residential and commercial growth in the parish.
A moratorium on most new developments has been in place for nearly a year while parish officials worked on new land subdivision, zoning, green space and impact fee ordinances.
Council President John C. Thompson gave a hint to the council’s thinking when he opened a public hearing on the new laws. He called them working documents and said, “We’re still working on them.”
“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re not at the end yet,” Thompson said.
Only five people commented on the proposals during the public hearing phase of the council’s meeting.
One speaker, George Curtis, said the “rural development” plan the Planning and Zoning Commission adopted Aug. 2 to prepare for the new ordinances envisioned a 20-year growth plan, but the public was only given a two-week window to comment on the new laws, which he said was a “cut and paste” combination of other parishes’ laws.
“This ordinance isn’t going to deliver the proper results,” Curtis said.
Lula London, who has developed property in the parish, said she only recently got copies of the ordinances and asked the council to delay action for more discussion.
“It’s a bit much,” London said.
Arlene Didier, who commented on several aspects of the proposals, had specific objections to including an “adult business” zoning classification in the new zoning code, asking, “Why would you want to attract that kind of business?”
Parish President Kenny Havard said he will ask the council to delete that zoning classification.
Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Alan Kirkpatrick said he was among the group of people Havard asked to work on the ordinances, and the group began by modifying the existing development regulations in an attempt to maintain the parish’s rural character.
After council members discussed deferring action, Havard said he didn’t intend for the laws to be adopted Monday night but the council may take several months.
Havard also repeated his offer to meet with anyone who has specific issues with the proposals.