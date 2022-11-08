West Feliciana Hospital’s monthlong Paint the Town Pink event returned after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and COVID-19.
The event is designed to increase breast cancer awareness, provide the community with prevention information, and help raise funds for Cancer Services of Baton Rouge, which serves cancer patients in a 10-parish area, including East and West Feliciana and Pointe Coupee.
The event featured a Pink Bake Sale, Pink Paint Party, participation in the Witches Ride, a Kendra Scott jewelry raffle and more.
Businesses and individuals were asked to decorate their homes or offices both inside and out, and enter the Paint the Town Pink competition.
Twenty-six homes and businesses participated.
Members of the marketing department judged all entries Oct. 19. The grand prize winner was West Feliciana Parish resident Brittany Walker. The Bank of St. Francisville received an honorable mention.