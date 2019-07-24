The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between July 3 and July 10:
July 3
Simmons, Terrel: 35, 348 Glenn Della Drive, Avondale, introduction of contraband, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
July 4
Davis, Margentina S.: 35, 8312 Carver Road, St. Francisville, speeding, driving left of center, no insurance.
Wyatt, Edwin E.: 27, 12968 U.S. 61, St. Francisville, speeding, driving under suspension, expired motor vehicle insurance.
July 7
Harris, Brandon D.: 18, 10025 Byrnes, St. Francisville, speeding, reckless operation.
Stout, Jonathan C.: 28, 3406 Forty-first St., Metairie, speeding, driving under suspension.
July 8
McCray, Miguel O.: 24, 11674 Givens Road, St. Francisville, simple criminal damage to property, bench warrant – pay or appear for protective order.
Kilgore, Matthew W.: 37, 1113 Willowcreek Drive, Zachary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile, child desertion.
July 9
Rivera, Mark A.: 27, 8108 12th St., Tampa, Florida, probation violation.
Wallace, Eddie T.: 38, 6044 Commerce St., St. Francisville, ignoring stop sign, speeding, driver must be licensed, illegal window tint, aggravated flight from an officer.
Wascom, Heather M.: 40, 4980 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.