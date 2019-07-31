The West Feliciana Hospital Emergency Department has added a new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Ambulance to its fleet, a news release said.
The Sprinter offers some of the industry’s most advanced emergency care features, the release said. This includes a flexible airway visualization system for video laryngoscopy, bronchoscopy and multimodal airway procedures. The new vehicle also provides the team members the ability to send EKGs to the receiving hospital before the crew arrives as well as instruments that can access Louisiana Emergency Response, which coordinates with surrounding hospitals to provide real-time data on available services so a quick decision can be made as to what facility will best meet the needs of the emergency patient.
“When seconds count and we are trying to get to someone in need, time and safety is of the essence,” said Chris Fitzgerald, West Feliciana Hospital EMS director.
“Emergency medical services is one of the most important offerings we provide for the parish,” said hospital CEO Lee Chastant.