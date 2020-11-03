The West Feliciana Middle School swim team participated in its first meet of the 2020 season on Oct. 3.
In the boys 100-meter freestyle, Caden J. Bell finished first, swimming 1:29.16, while Jonathan Meredith II finished second, swimming 1:32.27.
Bell also had a fifth-place finish in the boy’s 100-meter individual medley, swimming 1:38.06.
Meredith finished second in the boys’ 50 butterfly (46.64).
Jeffrey Joiner finished third in the boys’ 50 butterfly (52:19) and in the boys’ 50 freestyle (31.61).
Carter Graham finished second (41.71) in the boys’ 50 breast after winning his heat and finished seventh in the boys’ 50 free (34.94).
The girls top performances came in the 50 fly. Lillie Chambers finished fifth (59.99) and Sophie Cook finished sixth (1:06.43).
Also, Kayden Blaylock won her heat in the girls 50 freestyle and finished 17th.