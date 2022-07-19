The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between July 4-10:
July 5
Posey, Michelle: 53; 8334 E Muscadine Lane, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Craig, Gaston: 39; 8643 Highland St., New Roads; illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000, resisting an officer, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, speeding, possession of Schedule II
Patton Jr., Michael: 24; 3530 Geronimo St., Baton Rouge; illegal possession of stolen firearms, obstruction of driver view, driving on right side of roadway, fugitive
July 7
Roach, Tyquincy: 28; Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; three counts aggravated assault with a firearm
July 8
Murray, Michelle: 45; 29 Red Bird Lane, Angola; carnal knowledge of a juvenile
July 9
Hilliard, Marquita: 38; 5333 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; disturbing the peace
Johnson, Jacob: 29; 11827 U.S. 61, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery, parole violation