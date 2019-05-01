During the March 27-28 session of the Youth Legislature program of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge, 22 students from West Feliciana Middle School were inducted into the Hall of Fame for outstanding performance as a legislator or press delegate.
The honorees are Rowdy Anthony, Matthew Arceneaux, Logan Cook, Devarre Dyson, Charles Fox-Smith, Lilly Higgins, Blaine Hord, Anna Landry, Ella McKinney, Eli Milton, Mary Mitchell, Archer Pangburn, Jayden Polk, Devin Quebedeaux, Neal Rachel, Joel Rogers, Emma Schober, Mikayla Stewart, Maddie Temple, Da'Vean Tuniors, J.P. Warner and Shelbie Welch.