WFMS Youth Legislature Hall of Fame.jpg

At the Youth Legislature program in Baton Rouge are, front row from left, West Felilciana Middle School teacher Margaret Anne Pruitt, Da'Vean Tuniors, Eli Milton, Lilly Higgins, Maddie Temple, Ella McKinney, Devarre Dyson, Archer Pangburn and Mary Mitchell; second row, teachers Shellee Harvey and April Davis, Devin Quebedeaux, Matthew Arceneaux, Logan Cook, Charles Fox-Smith, Emma Schober and teacher Mary Rogers; third row, Mikayla Stewart, Shelbie Welch, Rowdy Anthony and teacher Shaun LeRoi; and fourth row, Neal Rachel, Anna Landry, Blaine Hord, Joel Rogers, J.P. Warner and Jayden Polk.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

During the March 27-28 session of the Youth Legislature program of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge, 22 students from West Feliciana Middle School were inducted into the Hall of Fame for outstanding performance as a legislator or press delegate.

The honorees are Rowdy Anthony, Matthew Arceneaux, Logan Cook, Devarre Dyson, Charles Fox-Smith, Lilly Higgins, Blaine Hord, Anna Landry, Ella McKinney, Eli Milton, Mary Mitchell, Archer Pangburn, Jayden Polk, Devin Quebedeaux, Neal Rachel, Joel Rogers, Emma Schober, Mikayla Stewart, Maddie Temple, Da'Vean Tuniors, J.P. Warner and Shelbie Welch.

Tags

View comments