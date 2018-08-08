Editor’s note: Members of First Baptist Church St. Francisville have been traveling to the Dominican Republic for many years. Here is a report from Rodney Cooper on the latest trip in July.
Every July a team of people mostly from First Baptist Church St. Francisville and other churches in the surrounding areas go to La Romana, Dominican Republic, to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ with the poorest of the poor. Rodney and Leslie Cooper have been making the trip for the past 10 years and have led teams the past four years.
The group's focus while on the island consists of evangelism for adults and children, Bible and food distribution, Days for Girls kit distribution, and construction. We work with the Maranatha Haitian Missionary Baptist Church, the host church to all missions in and around La Romana.
Over the last 10 years, the group have been a part of building the Beraca Church, Joe Hartman School and now the school cafeteria, which are all located in the Kilometer 6 Barrio. The school is a private Christian school which has 235 enrolled students, pre-K through sixth grade. This school had been a dream of the pastor, the Rev. Elza Phanord, for many years. It became a reality in 2011.
Others on the team include Jordyn Cooper, Lauren Broussard, Charley Scott, Jeanne Scott, Russ London, Randall Reed, Shannon Ray, Grace Sceroler, Rylie Brown, Chandler Robinson, Westley Barr, Presley Johnson, Cheryl Franklin, Hank Brumfield, Kevin Cheatham, Jordan Bringendahl, Karla Bringendahl, Kevin Sterling, Ethan Lyon, Jerome Matherne, James Patrick Horn, Julie Horn and Diane Comfort.
For many years, Haitians have been crossing the border into Dominican Republic in hopes of finding better lives. These oppressed Haitians escape poverty-stricken Haiti only to find themselves spending long, laborious days working on sugar plantations for extremely poor wages. Equally poor is the type of housing provided for the workers, called bateyes.
It is important to understand the batey, a village of Haitian sugar cane cutters living in deep and unrelenting poverty in the Dominican Republic. It is a contrast as stark and vast as any on earth. As you leave the cities and resorts of the Dominican Republic, you drive through endless fields of majestic sugar cane set in plains and valleys, surrounded by beautiful mountains. Views that can take your breath away to gasping for air once you see the overwhelming poverty and the conditions of which the people in the bateyes cannot escape. It has been estimated that 500,000 residents of the Dominican Republic live in bateyes.
While the people in Kilometer-6 Barrio have better access to the city and its resources than the people living in bateyes, it brings its own set of challenges.
The Kilometer-6 Barrio was built in and around the city dump. Phanord and her late husband, Jean Luc Phanord, felt called to buy land in this area, start a church and build a school to better serve the Haitian people living in this area.
Haitian children can be denied an education for not having proper citizenship documentation. Since the Joe Hartman School serves the poor, it is impossible for the parents to support the private school. People are encouraged to help with student sponsorships; the yearly cost of $250 includes tuition, uniforms, books and food for a student.
While the Kilometer-6 area has a well-established foundation of a church, many bateyes do not have.
The St. Francisville group’s focus in the bateyes is evangelism and making inroads with the people’s spiritual well-being.
The group also recognizes the lack of food supplies these people have. Before this trip, we send money in February to purchase Bibles and food from the Feed My Starving Child. This “sea can” provide 270,000 meals.
While on the trip, group members distribute the Bibles and a 30-pound box of food, as well as supplemental food including cornmeal, cooking oil, pasta and sardines to each home in the bateyes we visit during the week. While distributing the items, they visit with the people of each home and pray over the home and family.
Many times individuals on the trip find this is a life changing event for themselves personally and have the desire to continue going each year. The team consisted of 25 people this year and our team continues to grow each year with a mix of adults and youth. Even though the Coopers and the other volunteers have been home for two weeks, they continue to reflect on the trip and have begun the planning for the July 2019 trip.
Upcoming event
Originally formed in 1986, the Maranatha Band uses merengue beats to raise awareness and funds for medical clinics in the Haitian communities of the eastern Dominican Republic. Each year, Maranatha band tours the United States in hopes that the concerts will promote both their music and their mission to provide quality health care to Haitian migrant workers and Dominicans that have little to no access to it.
The band will play to concerts in St. Francisville.
The first is 6 p.m. Sept. 16 at First Baptist Church St. Francisville, then 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at West Feliciana Sports Park.