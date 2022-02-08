A sinkhole that formed just east of St. Francisville has forced the closure of La. 10 until the road can be repaired, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.
Authorities say the sinkhole is located near the Rosedown Baptist Church and that the Louisiana Department of Transportation closed the road for repairs Monday.
DOTD spokesman Rodney Mallett said he would refer to the sinkhole as more of a "dip" that turned into a deeper cavity.
"It hasn't really developed into a sinkhole situation, it was more of a dip and we have dips around here quite a bit," he said. "Because of the slope right there it got worse overnight and so with the unpredictability of what's going to happen there, we shut down that road."
The highway will remain closed for all but local traffic from U.S. 61 to La. 965, according to WFPSO.
Mallett said DOTD will hire a contractor to repair the road and that an official reopening date has not yet been set.
"We need to really look at it before we make any firm dates, but we're having a contractor look at it," he said. "We're going to have to get someone who can do this kind of work to come in and do it."
According to WFPSO officials, Bains-Ristroph and Joe Daniel roads will remain open for passenger vehicles and school buses.
Authorities say school and bus traffic will not be affected as West Feliciana schools have been notified of the road closure.