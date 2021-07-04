In May, West Feliciana Superintendent Hollis Milton recognized district employees of the month Anna McEvers, Liza Bryant, Robert Gilmore, Brandon Blaylock, Jennifer Bel, Karen Brooks, Clifton Scott, Cathy Palm, Julius Anderson, Heather DeSalvo, Matt Paxton, Brittney Johnson and Ashley Selders.
West Feliciana Schools honors May's top employees
Staff report
-
-
- Comments
1 min to read
Advocate Staff
