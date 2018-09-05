The West Feliciana Parish School Board gave Superintendent Hollis Milton high marks on his most recent evaluation.
The superintendent received an overall 3.54 mark out of 4.0 on nine goals: relationship with the board, community relationship, staff and personnel relationships, educational leadership, business and finance, personal qualities, maintain or increase graduation cohort rate, maintain or increase ACT scores, and personal goals.
He received his highest marks in the areas of graduation cohort, ACT and community relationships.