The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between April 18-24:

April 19

Tiede, David J.: 55, 15248 Wax Myrtle Ave., Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension.

April 20

Nolan, Stacy P.: 38, 2205 Almonaster Ave., New Orleans, simple possession of marijuana.

Spencer, Sabrina R.: 29, 10069 Harvard St., St. Francisville, speeding, driving while intoxicated.

Turner, Tiron J.: 25, 7418 Solitude Road, St. Francisville: switched license plate, driving under suspension, simple criminal damage to property.

April 21

Barras, Kevin: 47, 1905 Piety St., New Orleans, speeding, driving under suspension.

April 22

Holloway, Eddie L.: 35, 322 E. McArthur St., Gonzales, driving under suspension, no insurance.

April 23

Gnad, Christopher J.: 33, 11208 U.S. 61, St. Francisville, bench warrant — criminal neglect of family.

Roberts, Brent M.: 34, 5769 Cypress St., St. Francisville, domestic abuse child endangerment.

April 24

Bush, Brian J.: 56, 415 Robin Drive, Red Lion, Pennsylvania, fugitive — Allegheny County Pennsylvania.

White, Mark N.: 25, 5157 Ritterman Ave., Baton Rouge, speeding, reckless operation of a vehicle, no driver's license.

