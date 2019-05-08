The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between April 18-24:
April 19
Tiede, David J.: 55, 15248 Wax Myrtle Ave., Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension.
April 20
Nolan, Stacy P.: 38, 2205 Almonaster Ave., New Orleans, simple possession of marijuana.
Spencer, Sabrina R.: 29, 10069 Harvard St., St. Francisville, speeding, driving while intoxicated.
Turner, Tiron J.: 25, 7418 Solitude Road, St. Francisville: switched license plate, driving under suspension, simple criminal damage to property.
April 21
Barras, Kevin: 47, 1905 Piety St., New Orleans, speeding, driving under suspension.
April 22
Holloway, Eddie L.: 35, 322 E. McArthur St., Gonzales, driving under suspension, no insurance.
April 23
Gnad, Christopher J.: 33, 11208 U.S. 61, St. Francisville, bench warrant — criminal neglect of family.
Roberts, Brent M.: 34, 5769 Cypress St., St. Francisville, domestic abuse child endangerment.
April 24
Bush, Brian J.: 56, 415 Robin Drive, Red Lion, Pennsylvania, fugitive — Allegheny County Pennsylvania.
White, Mark N.: 25, 5157 Ritterman Ave., Baton Rouge, speeding, reckless operation of a vehicle, no driver's license.