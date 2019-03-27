West Feliciana High student wins with art at District Literary Rally Advocate staff report Mar 27, 2019 - 2:30 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email West Feliciana High School's Landry Higgins won first place at District Literary Rally for her art exhibit. Provided photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save West Feliciana High School's Landry Higgins won first place at District Literary Rally for her art exhibit. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email