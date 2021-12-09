IMG_8103.jpg

West Feliciana High School Art Club members showcase student work during Yellow Leaf festivities. In attendance are Hannah Shore, Molly Johnson, Edward Garig, Maggie Cloughley, Lane Thompson, Isabelle Montandon, Anna Landry, Brooklyn Phelan and Millie Lou Wilson.

 Provided photo

West Feliciana High School Art Club members showcased their work during the recent Yellow Leaf Festival in St. Francisville.

View comments