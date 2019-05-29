The West Feliciana Council on Aging adopted a festive and lively theme to celebrate the parish’s seniors during its 42nd annual picnic held Friday, May 24, at the West Feliciana Sports Park.
Cheryl Franklin, senior center coordinator, planned activities that included horseshoes, bean bag tossing and bowling. Before and after the picnic meal, live music was provided by local band favorite the Fugitive Poets.
Lee Chastant, CEO of West Feliciana Hospital, helped Franklin award door prizes and other acknowledgements. Other groups joining the hospital as contributors were People’s Health, Window World, Conville Lemoine, Bank of St. Francisville, Dr. Marion Trahan, Kevin Couhig, and District Attorney Sam D’Quilla.
West Feliciana Council on Aging Executive Director Sherrel Johnson said residents from Country Manor Nursing Home were brought as a group to the picnic and they promoted the event to the entire parish in hopes of recruiting more participants into the COA programming and services.
Daily and ongoing services are available to seniors 60 and older at the center, located in the old IGA grocery building, at 12292 Jackson Road,” Johnson said. “We bus in participants daily to the center where they take part in activities such as painting, crafts, exercise, nutritional education,” she said. “They are served a hot meal each day, and those who are homebound and unable to come into the center, we send frozen meals out to our homes once a week.”
Johnson said the picnic meets needs, but it's also a pleasant social engagement and a way to introduce potential participants to the COA. “It’s been a tradition across the years for relaxation and good conversation with the intent of drawing in new participants to the center,” she said.
The services are diverse, but Johnson said the COA’s main goal is to keep seniors in their homes as opposed to care facilities and nursing homes. The COA’s Homemaker program helps seniors with cleaning, washing clothes, changing beds, cleaning kitchen, and more.
A new service offers public transportation services through the Louisiana Department of Transportation. “We can transport any resident of the parish and we do a lot of doctor’s appointment, dialysis, grocery store shopping, post office trips and other things for people who have no other means and the cost is very minimal to the clients,” Johnson said.
Johnson is grateful to the parish and its residents who help support the agency and the seniors of the area. “We have been very blessed that everyone that we reach out to, not just for this event, are very supportive to the Council on Aging,” she said. “We work very close with the Sheriff’s Department, we work close parish government, West Feliciana Parish Hospital, so many others.”