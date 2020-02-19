The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Jan. 30-Feb. 5:
Jan. 30
Tyler, Terry J.: 28, 17706 Pinkneyville Road, Woodville, Mississippi, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage.
Jan. 31
Roberts, Brent M.: 5768 Cypress St., St. Francisville, two counts of domestic abuse/aggravated assault, two counts of violation of protective order, probation violator.
Feb. 1
Blankenship, Tyler A.: 9885 Dipple Drive, St. Francisville, criminal trespass, simple criminal damage to property, seven counts of contribution to the delinquency of juveniles.
Feb. 3
Coates, Eric C.: 48, 11635 Givens Road, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated, speeding, improper lane usage.
Feb. 2
Sullivan, Lorraine: 36, 1135 Shalo Drive, Baker, simple battery.
Sullivan, Tracy: 28, 7657 Solitude Road, St. Francisville, simple battery.
Feb. 3
Cunningham, Kristen C.: 32, 9762 La. 965, St. Francisville, no license plate lights, driving under suspension, simple possession of marijuana.
Elliott, Jeremiah: 32, 5211 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville, failure to register and notify as a sex offender.
Harris Sr., Ellard R.: 59, 12390 Cheerful Valley Road, St. Francisville, use of cellphone in school zone, no insurance, driving under suspension for prior driving while intoxicated.
Pate, Terry L.: 48, 12135 Parker Road, Tunica, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Williams, Jacqueline H.: 58, 5983 La. 412 E., Slaughter, monetary instrument fraud.