The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Jan. 30-Feb. 5:

Jan. 30

Tyler, Terry J.: 28, 17706 Pinkneyville Road, Woodville, Mississippi, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage.

Jan. 31

Roberts, Brent M.: 5768 Cypress St., St. Francisville, two counts of domestic abuse/aggravated assault, two counts of violation of protective order, probation violator.

Feb. 1

Blankenship, Tyler A.: 9885 Dipple Drive, St. Francisville, criminal trespass, simple criminal damage to property, seven counts of contribution to the delinquency of juveniles.

Feb. 3

Coates, Eric C.: 48, 11635 Givens Road, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated, speeding, improper lane usage.

Feb. 2

Sullivan, Lorraine: 36, 1135 Shalo Drive, Baker, simple battery.

Sullivan, Tracy: 28, 7657 Solitude Road, St. Francisville, simple battery.

Cunningham, Kristen C.: 32, 9762 La. 965, St. Francisville, no license plate lights, driving under suspension, simple possession of marijuana.

Elliott, Jeremiah: 32, 5211 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville, failure to register and notify as a sex offender.

Harris Sr., Ellard R.: 59, 12390 Cheerful Valley Road, St. Francisville, use of cellphone in school zone, no insurance, driving under suspension for prior driving while intoxicated.

Pate, Terry L.: 48, 12135 Parker Road, Tunica, aggravated assault with a firearm.

Williams, Jacqueline H.: 58, 5983 La. 412 E., Slaughter, monetary instrument fraud.

