Bains Elementary fourth- and fifth-grade students are taking an online Spanish course this school year.
The students are taught by Eric Mendel using a blending learning process of direct instruction by Mendel and the use of the online course.
"On every lesson, there are certain words you are suppose to learn. I like how we can record ourselves speaking Spanish, go back and listen to ourselves and compare with the program to see if we have pronounced the word correctly," Bains fifth-grade student Rylie Berry said.