St. Francisville Main Street has been designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America program, a news release said.
Accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier of recognition and signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully applying the Main Street Approach, the release said.
“We are proud to recognize this year’s 860 Nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have dedicated themselves to strengthening their communities,” said Patrice Frey, president and CEO of the National Main Street Center. “These Accredited Main Street programs have proven to be powerful engines for revitalization by sparking impressive economic returns and preserving the character of their communities. During these challenging times, these Main Street programs will be key to bringing economic vitality back to commercial districts and improving quality of life during the recovery process.”
St. Francisville Main Street’s performance is evaluated both locally and by Louisiana Main Street, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet the 10 performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.
“We are thrilled to receive accreditation for 2020, we have been working diligently toward this goal and will continue our hard work and dedication to the preservation of our historic district,” Director Laurie Walsh said.