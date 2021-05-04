The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between April 19-25:
April 19
Favre, Roy: 58; 919 Court St., Port Allen; malfeasance in office
Williams, Karla: 44; 605 Myrtle St., Baton Rouge; malfeasance in office
George, Enrico: 32; 324 Cavalier Lane, Woodville, Mississippi; malfeasance in office
Hall, Jeffery: 48; 1559 Nebo Road, Gloster, Mississippi; malfeasance in office
April 20
Cain, Andrea: 24; 750 Harding Blvd., Baton Rouge; bench warrant
Orr, John: 40; 6 Falcon Lane, Angola; operating a vehicle while intoxicated
April 22
Passman, James: 46, 10025 Byrnes Road, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated (third offense)
Nation, Dameyun: 34; 5976 Street A, St. Francisville; bench warrant, probation violation
April 23
Dukes, Antonio: 33; 17531 Tunica Trace, Angola; aggravated battery, battery of a correctional facility employee