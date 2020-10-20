West Feliciana High School's recently announced 2020 homecoming court recently includes senior girls and senior football players.
The court includes Betsy Lindsey, Addie Field, Taleah Pate, Johnbrinell Cain, Sarah Grace Toler, Mathilde Fox-Smith, Caitlyn Turner, Ke'Naria Milton, Emma Olsen and Da'Naya Tuniors.
Senior football players serving as escorts are Andrew McClure, Adarius Franklin, Clarence Emery, Elijah Clyde, Destin McKeehan, Isaac Washington, Treyveon Cannon, Alten Franklin, Bennett Clement, Toby Martin, Reid Fournet, Nyjal Kelly, Kolbe Smith and Logan Giroir.