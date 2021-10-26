The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Oct. 11-17:
Oct. 11
Wright, Heather: 34; 253 Magoun Road, Monterey; bench warrant
Emery, Aaron: 31; 7615 Solitude Road, St. Francisville; aggravated battery
Green, Turmel: 39; 1188 Rosenwald Road, Baton Rouge; possession of Schedule II, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper display of plate, driving on right side of roadway
Hanchey, Robert: 33; 1620 Glen Eagles Bend, Zachary; probation violation
Young, Ashley: 35; 540 Bourgeois Street, Brusly; production, manufacture, distribution Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of a firearm while committing/attempting a crime, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor
Moore, Cameron: 22; 4334 Heath Drive, Baker; production, manufacture, distribution Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of a firearm while committing/attempting a crime, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, improper display of plate
Oct. 12
Whitaker, Delvin: 42; 7851 Bringhurst Ave., Baton Rouge; two counts of bench warrant
Oct. 13
James, Tanesha: 33; 1564 Miss. 33, Fayette, Mississippi; fugitive warrant
Cavin, Glenn: 52; 6173 U.S. 61, Woodville, Mississippi; violation of protective order
Dooley, Lindsey: 31; 8114 Muscadine Lane, St. Francisville; aggravated battery, simple criminal damage to property
Oct. 15
Holloway, Britian: 22; 5017 Daniel Porsche Road, St. Francisville; two counts simple possession of Schedule I, three counts possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule III, possession of Schedule IV, bench warrant
Oct. 16
Carpenter, Brianna: 26; 3877 Uncas Street, Baton Rouge; speeding, bench warrant, fugitive warrant