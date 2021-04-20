The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between April 5-9:

April 5

Paul, Anthony: 57; 1456 E. Flanacher Road, Zachary; fugitive warrant

April 6

Craig, Steven: 36; 16026 Shetland Road, Greenwell Springs; fugitive warrant

April 8

Tate, Michael: 41; 6576 Joe Daniel Road, St. Francisville; home improvement fraud

April 9

Williams, Kendric: 30; 7379 Lindsey Lane, Ventress; speeding, reckless operation of a vehicle

Wisner, Elizabeth: 28; 4226 La. 84, Vidalia; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft $1,000-$5,000, illegal possession of stolen things $500+, simple possession of marijuana

