The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between April 5-9:
April 5
Paul, Anthony: 57; 1456 E. Flanacher Road, Zachary; fugitive warrant
April 6
Craig, Steven: 36; 16026 Shetland Road, Greenwell Springs; fugitive warrant
April 8
Tate, Michael: 41; 6576 Joe Daniel Road, St. Francisville; home improvement fraud
April 9
Williams, Kendric: 30; 7379 Lindsey Lane, Ventress; speeding, reckless operation of a vehicle
Wisner, Elizabeth: 28; 4226 La. 84, Vidalia; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft $1,000-$5,000, illegal possession of stolen things $500+, simple possession of marijuana