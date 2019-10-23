The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Oct. 3-17:
Oct. 4
Lebouef, Nicholas: 34, 715G Westwego Ave., New Orleans, possession of methamphetamine.
Oct. 6
Huseman, Shannon K.: 49, 78 Lake Montrose Road, Sibley, Mississippi, illegal possession of stolen things, reckless operation of a vehicle, fugitive – Natchez, Mississippi.
Oct. 7
Sullivan, Tonio R.: 30, 6550 Quida Irondale, St. Francisville, inoperable headlight, driving under suspension.
Wright, April M., 24, 18013 La. 417, Batchelor, no tail lamps, driving under suspension.
Barnes III, Walter: 52, 9718 Pond Vista Court, Charlotte, North Carolina, introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
Taylor, Demarcus D.: 33, 541 E. Stoner Ave., Shreveport, bench warrant – driving under suspension.
Oct. 8
Smith, Hanief K.: 27, 9009 Sligo Road, St. Francisville, possession of cocaine, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, parole violator.
Oct. 10
Witcher, Elisabeth A.: 60, 1701 Lobdell Road, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated.
Adams, Jarid: 40, 6126 Beechgrove Lane, St. Francisville, misdemeanor theft, aggravated criminal damage to property.
Oct. 13
Bennett Jr., Earl J.: 51, 29 A Neeley Town Road, Dekalb, Mississippi, simple escape.
Bethea, Kenyon: 23, 1809 Pinehurst Drive, Bastrop, speeding, driving under suspension.
Oct. 15
Euggino, John: 38, 9704 Charlotte Armstrong Drive, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated, vehicular neglect in injuring.
Hanchey Jr., Henry G.: 44, 6353 Pohlman Road, St. Francisville, bench warrant – battery of a dating partner, fugitive warrant – East Baton Rouge Parish.
Ticey Jr., Wayne: 33, 1000 N. Madison St., Tullulah, bench warrant – disturbing the peace.
Oct. 16
Goulette, Angela C.: 32, 18556 Fairway Oaks Court, Baton Rouge, fugitive – Ascension Parish.
Oct. 17
Rose, Robert B.: 37, 8775 Cheyenne Ave., Denham Springs, fugitive – East Baton Rouge Parish.