ST. FRANCISVILLE — A proposed Commerce Street subdivision approved by the parish has some aldermen concerned about too much growth in the town, undue pressure on the town's water system, and whether the architectural style of the new homes would clash with St. Francisville's historic homes.
The developers and engineers attempted to address those concerns about the so-far unnamed subdivision during a special board meeting Monday that Mayor Billy D’Aquilla said he hoped would “put people’s fears at rest.”
Though the proposed development is not officially in the town, its proximity has created tension between the town’s expectations and the developers’ plans.
The site is being designed to feature 127 houses, 43 percent dedicated green space and 13-plus acres of fishing ponds, said Cletus Langlois of Patin Engineers and Surveyors.
But some people, like Alderwoman Susie Tully and Mayor Pro Tem Rucker Leake, are concerned about the architectural style of the homes.
Craig Gosserand of Gosserand Construction said he plans to construct French Country-style homes, but Tully and Leake protested that St. Francisville is “English Country.”
The “town has a certain look,” Tully insisted. “Things that people appreciate in town are a little different than what is farther out.”
Assistant Town Attorney Leslie Daniel explained that the Planned Unit Development restrictions for both the parish and the town are similar, granting the property developers freedom to adopt any style they want in line with the ordinances.
“In meeting the parish ordinances, they will come very close to what the town would have otherwise required,” Daniel said.
As for potential water pressure problems, Langlois said his team has a plan to prevent this, and the proposed development “shouldn’t affect pressure.”
Alderwoman Abby Cochran also voiced her concern about the potential for too-rapid growth of the area.
The developers emphasized that the proposed subdivision would be a long-term project spanning five to eight years. If all goes according to plan, it would be 12 months minimum before the first house is ready.
The parish has approved the subdivision plans, but the developers have not yet purchased the property. Because it's outside town limits, the town has no jurisdiction over it.
Leake asked the developers if they had considered annexation of the property by the town. However, as the developers have not yet purchased the property, no definitive conversation could be had.
“That’s not a bridge we’ve crossed yet,” Gosserand said.