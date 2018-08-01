ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish Council last week accepted one of two nearly identical bids to repair a portion of the heavily damaged Cat Island Road and also agreed to replace a failing bridge in the Lake Rosemound community.
The council, with Councilwoman Sydney Picou Walker absent in a special July 25 meeting, unanimously accepted Parish President Kevin Couhig's recommendation to hire J.M. Norsworthy LLC to repair the Cat Island Road from the Polly Creek bridge on the north end of Cat Island to the Harold Bourgeois hunting club, a distance of more than 10 miles.
Norsworthy and Nolan Percy Co. both offered to repair the road for $70,000, but the Norsworthy firm also agreed to grade the road again in October at the start of hunting season.
The road sustained heavy damage during the spring Mississippi River flooding, when it was underwater for an extended period, parish Public Works Director Jim Ferguson said.
The Polly Creek bridge washed out in the August 2016 flood, but landowners affected by the bridge closure and road damage have constructed a temporary low-water crossing of the creek to give themselves access to their property.
Although the bridge closure does not allow the general public to use the road, the parish still has an obligation to maintain the road, Couhig said.
"Some people need to get in there," he said.
Josh Ward, a farmer, told the council his company tries to get in a crop every year on Cat Island, but the condition of the road makes it difficult to get heavy equipment to the land.
Bonnie Erickson said her family cannot log its property because of the road and bridge's conditions.
"I want the Polly Creek bridge fixed and the road fixed and maintained, she said.
Ferguson said a state team is inspecting parish bridges as required for West Feliciana's participation in the federally funded off-state system bridge replacement program. Inspectors labeled the Lake Rosemound Road bridge over Beaver Creek as "critically deficient," opening a 30-day window for the parish to act.
The parish DPW reduced the one-lane bridge's load limit to 5 tons and contacted Solid Solutions LLC of Columbus, Mississippi, about fabricating a 12-foot wide, 50-foot long steel span bridge to replace the structure.
The council voted to approve a $39,250 contract with the company to build the steel structure, which will not require pilings to support it.
Residents who live south of the bridge must cross it to enter or exit the area, and Couhig said he will meet with them to discuss what they may want to do when the bridge is being removed and replaced.
"The alternative is to be behind a bridge that goes out," he said.
"We have a lot of bridge issues. Without the capacity to go in and fix them, we're going to be increasingly facing emergency situations," Couhig said.