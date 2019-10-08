ST. FRANCISVILLE — The Board of Aldermen unanimously passed two resolutions on Tuesday authorizing applications for state grants to fund the water line upgrade project in the town.
The council is asking for an additional $70,000 to replace the town's cast iron water main, applying for state grants available for 2019/2020 from the Local Government Assistance Program and Community Water Enrichment Fund.
The town has already received an initial $70,000 for the water line upgrades for the 2018/2019 funding period.
In other matters, a Department of Health and Hospitals representative advised council members of funding opportunities to upgrade the water meters in the town. St. Francisville, according to the town engineering consultant, has approximately 775 active water customers.
Other news included:
- Contacting several local business owners to address unsightly property upkeep.
- Adding a new regular update to the meeting agenda to hear from the assistant town attorney.