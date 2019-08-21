John Sterling Dawson, born just one decade after slavery ended, arrived in West Feliciana Parish at the age of 19 and changed the course of education and opportunities for the parish’s children.
The Dawson family and families of early education supporters gathered Friday, Aug. 16, to donate artifacts to an exhibit honoring John Dawson at the West Feliciana Historical Society Museum.
The presentation was led by Ken Dawson, grandson of John Dawson, and Henry Hardy, executive director of the John S. Dawson Alumni Association/Foundation. The duo also paid tribute to the two white men who sought out an educator for the children of the parish who could not attend the white public schools.
“If you go back to 1890, John Jones and C.H. Argue brought John Dawson to this parish to teach colored kids — that’s what we were at that time,” Hardy said. “In many places, it wasn’t unlawful to teach colored kids, but they brought John Dawson to West Feliciana Parish to do just that.”
The museum was given pictures of Argue and Jones. The Dawson family presented an original letter from John Dawson and his typewriter and rolltop desk. All those items will become a part of the museum’s existing Dawson exhibit.
John Dawson graduated from Natchez College and received a bachelor’s degree from Leland College, a Baton Rouge-based college for black students that was the forerunner of Southern University.
Dawson taught his first classes in a church in the Laurel Hill community. After much success, community supporters raised money for a school, the J.S. Dawson Grade School. The original building still stands and is for community and social meetings.
The Negro High School in the Bains Community was renamed in John Dawson’s honor. He retired in 1947 after more than 58 years in education and died in 1951. When John Dawson died, three prominent white families gave the parish 13 acres to build the school that became J.S. Dawson High School, which operated from 1951 to 1969 as a school for black students.
The museum presentation also featured the premiere of "The Dawson Legacy," a documentary produced by area filmmaker Kevin McQuarn. "The Dawson Legacy" offers a historical perspective of John Dawson’s contributions to West Feliciana and the black students he educated and opened doors of opportunity in a time when education for black children was not mandated and often not available.
“There wasn’t much of a school system before my grandfather arrived in West Feliciana Parish,” Ken Dawson said. “That was the reason why there was an effort to try to do something. Right after the first school opened, he started to establish schools and churches … because there weren’t any opportunities to educate young African-American children.”
The voice of Dawson alum Rose Carter reading the poem “Where We Are From” opens the film. “We are from the vision of John Sterling Dawson, the man that one student once referred to as the father, the teacher, the everything to the Laurel Hill community,” the poem begins.
The music heard in the documentary is performed by Thomas Dawson, grandson of John Dawson and brother of Ken Dawson. Thomas Dawson is on staff at the Colorado Springs Conservatory and has been the keyboardist for the famed group The Commodores since 1988.
The Dawson family descendants and many success stories from the community bring constant significance to the John Dawson’s legacy, Hardy said.
“The story of the Dawson legacy of education in West Feliciana Parish may be one of the most interesting human interest story in this country,” he said.
Hardy graduated from J.S. Dawson High School in 1958. He earned a Ph.D., had a career at Chaney University in Pennsylvania, retired and moved back to Louisiana.
“I am where I am today and who I am today because of John S. Dawson and Dawson High School,” he said. “Even when we were segregated, the standards were high, and John S. Dawson instilled that in all of the teachers. Those standards were set then and they are still set high now.”
Carter, a 1962 graduate of J.S. Dawson, also attributes her success and development to the foundation set for her at the school. “The school was a place of togetherness and it just gave me a lot of confidence in myself,” she said.
Grandson Ken Dawson was too young to attend J.S. Dawson, but he explained that his development was shaped by the education standards in the community traced back to his grandfather’s work. He received an engineering degree from Southern University and lived away before returning to Louisiana with his wife and family. He is now the chief administrative officer of Ascension Parish.
Ken Dawson was instrumental in organizing the Dawson High Alumni Association to ensure that the Dawson Foundation would be able to continue to operate at the Dawson High site. The foundation and alumni association are combined and have a contract of cooperation with the School Board.
The Dawson School has a valuable part in West Feliciana history — it is on the National Historical Registry — but there is a push to continue the legacy to impact the parish’s future.
“We do have a revitalization plan for the center,” Hardy said. “We will have educational programs, social programs and charitable programs.
The Dawson Alumni Association/Foundation is partnering with West Feliciana schools to provide a center that will help the schools and community progress.
“The school meant so much, and now we might take it for granted, but the alumni started telling me stories of how they interacted with my grandfather, my father, and my uncle and they would just start crying,” Ken Dawson said. “There was just such a profound effect that they had on the lives of the students and it helped them progress.”
West Feliciana Parish operated separate schools for black and white children until desegregation, but the high standards of both systems are credited with the high performance the parish experiences today, said many attending the ceremony.
“There was a high expectation of the students of J.S. Dawson,” Ken Dawson said. “They demanded it.”