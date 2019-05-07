West Feliciana voters approved two tax proposals Saturday.
Sheriff J. Austin Daniel's renewal of a 5.77-mill property tax was approved with 1,816 yes votes and 781 voting no.
Daniel said the tax, levied by a parish law enforcement district, provides 41 percent of the ad valorem revenue that his office receives.
West Feliciana School Board's $52.6 million bond issue proposal was a bit closer with 55% approving the new tax. Complete but unofficial returns showed that 1,420 said yes to the proposal and 1,171 voted against the tax.
School Board officials said the money will be used to build a new elementary school and a high school freshman academy and do other capital improvements at its schools.
The School Board has purchased land on U.S. 61, adjacent to the middle school, at Bains as a site for the elementary school, which will be intended to replace the aging Bains Elementary School buildings.
The proposition estimates that a 9.95-mill tax would have to be levied during the first year after the bond sale to repay the principal and interest on the issue. The proposition further calls for the bonds to be issued over a 30-year period at an interest rate not to exceed 8%.