Gerald W. “Jerry" Tanner, 60, announces his candidacy for tax assessor of West Feliciana Parish. He is a Democrat.
"I would like to start by thanking the current Assessor Randy Ritchie for his years of service," Tanner said.
"For the last 28 years, I have been a property and casualty insurance agent. Most of my career has been here in West Feliciana. I am currently managing an agency covering six parishes. Through my years of service I have gained extensive knowledge of valuing property. I am a licensed agent in property and casualty; securities 6 and 63; and life and health."
Tanner said he has worked on construction projects, cattle farms and timber tracts throughout the parish and understands the value of residential, agricultural and commercial property. "I will use the knowledge I have gained from my years of experience to serve the people of this parish," he said.
"My wife, Tammy, and I thank God every day for the opportunities given us, and we are grateful to live in West Feliciana," Tanner said. "We raised our two sons, Wayne and Ritchie, here, and they now are starting their own families. We have been involved in the schools, 4-H, football, baseball and rodeo. We currently raise cattle and horses on our property."
"In the coming months, I look forward to meeting with old friends and new acquaintances in this parish, in hopes of earning your vote. I will be more than happy to hear your concerns and answer questions," Tanner said.
If elected, Tanner pledges to be accessible. "You will be able to call me anytime you have questions or concerns. I will work to see that property will be assessed fairly and uniformly," he said.
Tanner said he and his family are members of the Tunica United Methodist Church, and he is a member of Feliciana Lodge 31 Free and Accepted Masons, and the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation. He serves on the West Feliciana Port Commission and has served on the West Feliciana School Board.
"Thank you, and I ask for your vote and your support," he said.