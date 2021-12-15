West Feliciana Parish School Board members celebrated the parish’s No. 1 showing in school performance during their Dec. 14 meeting but also expressed concern that teachers and other personnel may experience stress and burnout from maintaining high standards.
Although the state Department of Education did not assign letter grades for school districts for the 2020-21 school year, West Feliciana had the highest average school performance score, 95.7, of any district in the state, based on figures that the state department did release.
Superintendent Hollis Milton and Accountability Director Jodi Lemoine said that score would be equivalent to an “A” letter grade in the state’s accountability program.
Lemoine said the state referred to the scores as “simulated scores,” but she said “everything was the same.”
“We’re celebrating because we know the work that went into it,” she said.
Although West Feliciana usually ranks in the upper tier of high-performing schools, this is the first year that the parish finished in first place.
Individual school performance scores were 85.4 for Bains Elementary School, 86.1 for the middle school and 106.3 for the high school.
Board member Scotty Owen asked what administrators are doing to prevent employee burnout while they are being pushed to maintain high standards.
“Administrators are rocking it to make teachers and other employees know they are appreciated,” said Human Resources Supervisor Georgia Dudley.
Lemoine and School Leadership and Instruction Supervisor Abby Cochran joined Dudley in explaining steps that principals and other administrators are taking to make sure that teachers, custodians, cafeteria workers and other employees feel that they are vital to the district’s success.
Administrators are “tough but kindhearted,” Cochran said.
“They are trying to do everything they can. It’s always in the forefront of their mind. They’re coming up with anything,” Cochran said.
Milton said the board’s offer of an employee assistance program through its health insurance plan is a resource for an employee who might be feeling stress. Because the program is confidential, Milton said he does not know about individuals who use it, but it offers a 24-hour “hot line” for assistance.
In other action, the board:
- Welcomed Elizabeth Bristow as the new principal of Bains Lower Elementary School. On Jan. 3, she replaces Torrence Williams, who is taking a job with a statewide education association.
- Agreed to put up $20,000 to increase the parish’s chances of receiving a state grant for improving broadband internet access in the area. The Parish Council has pledged $100,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to the effort, while Sheriff Brian Spillman also plans to participate.
- Approved a change order for the West Feliciana High School gymnasium project that will increase the contract price by $131,280 and add 14 days to the contract time because of bad weather in September and October.
- Canvassed returns from the special Nov. 13 election that saw voters approve a 10-year extension of a half-cent sales tax for parish school operations. The official tally was 1,021 votes in favor of renewing the tax and 615 against.