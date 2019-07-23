ST. FRANCISVILLE — Following months of debate, the Board of Aldermen elected Tuesday to table an impact fee study suggesting developer payments for town growth and to revisit the proposal at an unspecified later date.
The fees, which would be levied on developers, would finance improvements in both developments and infrastructure.
Board members have been reviewing a draft of an impact fee study from Villavaso & Associates LLC since May analyzing the impact of growth on wastewater facilities and proposing calculations for possible impact fees.
Alderwoman Susie Tully said in the meeting she is not in favor of implementing these fees.
“I don’t think we’re going to make that much money doing this,” Tully said. “I think it’s going to be a drop in the bucket. I think it’s going to be a lot of administrative headaches to actually deal with it.”
She added that St. Francisville is not in a situation where they can foresee infinite growth, and so imposing the fees would not necessarily help the town in the long-term.
“This is a lot of work for not a lot of benefit,” she said.
The aldermen generally agreed the impact fee study should be set aside until they determine if such fees would be necessary for the infrastructure of the town.
In other matters, members voted unanimously to approve a resolution setting public records request fees for the town. Previously, the town has charged 25 cents per page for copies of public documents, but the resolution implements a range of new prices: from $1 per page for black-and-white copies, to various charges upwards of $20 total for USB reproductions.
The board also introduced an ordinance to amend the gas supply and distribution rates that would raise the base monthly service charges across the board for residents and businesses; for in-town residents, the monthly fee will rise from $12 to $13, and for residents outside of town limits the fee will rise from $12 to $14 per month.