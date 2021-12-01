During free choice time, Bains Lower Elementary School students chose learning centers and collaborate with their peers.
Students enjoy choosing their favorite stations and participating in fun activities, a news release said.
During free choice time, Bains Lower Elementary School students chose learning centers and collaborate with their peers.
Students enjoy choosing their favorite stations and participating in fun activities, a news release said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission