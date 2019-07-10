The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between June 20 and June 26:
June 20
Marshall, Marvin D.: 51, 2477 Creekside Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrant – driving under suspension and jumping bail, bench warrant – improper telephone communications.
Steward, Valerie M.: 26, 4779 G Ave., Zachary, illegal possession of oxycodone, forgery, disclosure of a private image.
June 21
Banks, Rakiya J.: 21, 3633 Junior Place, Shreveport, speeding, driving under suspension.
Joseph Jr., Frederick A.: 28, 1010 Pennsylvania St., New Roads, bench warrant – no proof of insurance and no driver's license.
June 22
Lofton, Blanche L.: 50, 4825 Pecan Grove Road, St. Francisville, careless operation, driving under suspension.
June 23
Guidry, Leland C.: 49, 10486 La. 19, Wilson, second-degree battery.
Johnson, Brandon L.: 41, 1126 Ashland Road, Coushatta, possession of methamphetamine, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roberts, Brent M.: 35, 9975 Trails End Road, St. Francisville, domestic abuse battery.
June 25
Briscoe, Caleb W.: 23, 137 Bartel Road, Oberlin, fugitive – Allen Parish.
King, Tom: 56, 9857 Street D, St. Francisville, driving under suspension.
Norsworthy, Debra A.: 59, 3134 Church St., Jackson, speeding.
Sun, Haiping: 46, 18868 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, driving under suspension.
Turner, Lakisha R.: 39, 18733 Samuels Road, Zachary, driving under suspension.
June 26
Hoyt, Jonathon C.: 32, 25436 La. 442, Independence, driving under suspension.