In early June, St. Francisville had no charging stations for electric vehicles, but it now has four, Mayor Robert P. Leake told the Board of Aldermen at its June 28 meeting.
Leake said the town installed two Level 2 EV charging stations in the parking area between the Town Hall and fire station about the same time that the nearby St. Francisville Inn installed two for its guests.
The board will vote July 12 on an ordinance to set a rate schedule for use of the stations. Leake said the town is now charging $5 per hour. So far, the state Legislature has not stepped into the pricing issue, he added.
He said the town paid about $12,000 for the devices, but their installation and connection to the fire station’s electrical system revealed a serious electrical problem at the fire station, since corrected, that could have led to a fire in the building.
Leake said the stations were installed one morning about two weeks earlier and he found a visiting motorist using one of them that afternoon.
During a chat with the motorist, Leake said he asked what the visitor would do during the three to four hours that it would take to fully charge the vehicle’s batteries.
He said he was delighted with the visitor’s answer: that he would visit the historic district’s shops and perhaps eat at one of its restaurants.
The man learned that St. Francisville had operating charging stations through an app associated with his vehicle, Leake said.
In other action, the board:
- Heard Leake report that a landscape architect is working with the town’s engineering firm, PEC, to design landscape elements to obscure a new sewage treatment plant to be built near the intersection of Princeville and Feliciana streets.
- Received a report from engineer Bianca Hillhouse stating that a “manganese sequestration” project is continuing in an effort to prevent occurrences of “brown water” in the system. She said the level of manganese in the town’s drinking water is below the limit set by health authorities, but over time, the mineral collects in water mains. A chemical will be injected to keep the manganese in suspension, she said.