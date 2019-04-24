The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between April 4-10:

April 7

Stepter, Torilla M.: 44, 8151 Ned Ave., Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension.

April 9

Allen, Kendra K.: 24, 310 Mission Drive, Simmesport, driving under suspension.

Byrd, Antonio L.: 32, 4 Woodville Drive, Woodville, Mississippi, bench warrant – speeding.

Hughes, Edward W.: 35, 3746 La. 966, St. Francisville, felony theft.

April 10

Curry, Tailor R.: 24, 2202 Aubin Lane, Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension, failure of owner to secure registration.

Matthews, Terri A.: 24, 7332 Marshall Bond Drive, Zachary, hands free school zone, driving under suspension.

