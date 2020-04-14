ST. FRANCISVILLE — West Feliciana Parish President Kenny Havard told the Parish Council Monday that a hard look at the parish government’s budget will be needed in the coming days because of revenue uncertainties resulting from the coronavirus shutdown of many businesses.
“I’m not sure what this is going to do,” Havard said during a brief council meeting. “I suspect there will be a drop in sales taxes, but no one really knows.”
The parish charter requires him to submit a budget proposal to the council by Wednesday, Havard said, and the council set a May 11 public hearing on an ordinance to adopt a budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
The parish president agreed with Councilman Melvin Young, who remarked that people staying at home to avoid spreading the coronavirus seem to be “spending, spending, spending” at grocery stores and take-out restaurants.
“Yes, it’s really hard for me to tell,” Havard told Young.
In addition to Young and Havard, Council Chairman John C. Thompson and Council Clerk Emily Cobb participated in person at the meeting, while members Kevin Dreher, Justin Metz and Clay Pinson participated from their homes.
Havard wore gloves while addressing the council from the regular speaker’s platform.
Havard said parish offices are closed, and only a skeleton crew of workers are on duty.
When emergencies arise, employees are called to duty, one at a time, to maintain social distancing.
Workers were staged in preparation for the storms that were forecast to hit the area Sunday, but West Feliciana Parish was spared from tornado or other wind damage, he said.