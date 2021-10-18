West Feliciana Parish took the field in early 2021 like an underdog fighting an ever-changing brutal opponent — the COVID-19 pandemic. Armed with the Xs and Os of 2020 and the hope of soon-to-be distributed vaccines, parish officials organized a small community dream team and developed a game plan that often left COVID-19 on the defensive in their home field.
The parish has often led the state in vaccination rates and has gotten national attention for its ability to vaccinate an overwhelming percentage of its residents without mandates and penalties. Figures released Oct. 17 show that 81% of the entire parish is fully vaccinated, including 91% of those 12 and older and more than 99% of seniors 65 and older. Louisiana’s vaccine-eligible rate is 55%, and the nation currently has 61% of residents eligible for the shots who are fully vaccinated.
Taking the offense
The “West Fel team of teams” managed vaccine allotments, used familiarity and trust to win public support, incorporated key aspects of population health management, added local resources to the vaccine rollout and finally put the ball in the hands of the hospital CEO who bridged the gap between public officials and medical clinicians.
Several agencies and organizations committed the resources needed to execute the plan. The teams included parish government, the Emergency Operations Center, Sheriff’s Office, West Feliciana Hospital, parish Emergency Medical Services, Coroner’s Office, Council on Aging, Citizens Corp, Daniel Clinic, Nwabueze Primary Care Clinic, St. Francis Cypress Rural Health Clinic, Assisi Heights Assisted Living Management and Town of St. Francisville.
Lee Chastant, West Feliciana Parish Hospital CEO, reaffirms the team effort that started even before the world was sure a vaccine was coming and when. Parish stakeholders including the parish president, sheriff, St. Francisville mayor, school superintendent and coroner met to begin drafting a plan. “We wanted to get ahead of the curve here,” Chastant said. “They asked us, the hospital, to come up with some potential plans to view. I think having a written plan helped.”
The key aspects of the plan centered on the primary care clinics and key agencies tracking patients and employees who requested the vaccine, prioritizing those individuals by clinical need, and generating a list forwarded to the hospital's electronic master schedule as vaccines became available, Chastant explained.
The plan looked at the health and outcomes of the entire parish and used aspects of population health management as opposed to single patient outcomes and goals. Population health, made popular during health care reform, has been defined as the health outcomes of a group of individuals, including the distribution of such outcomes within the group. It is an approach to health that aims to improve the health of an entire population.
Local authorities
Having a lot of local chiefs working together was to the parish’s advantage, West Feliciana Parish President Kenny Havard said. For instance, West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian Spillman wears dual hats as the parish director of homeland security, and he was the keeper of phone numbers and directing first responders.
Spillman acknowledged that while low-key, Chastant was a “very big piece of what we were able to accomplish” in the vaccine rollout.
“Our hospital administrator did a lot of the legwork in this,” Spillman said. “But we came up with a plan to, No. 1, provide current and accurate information to the residents of West Feliciana about the vaccine. And then find easy and proper ways to get people in and get them vaccinated that was least intrusive on them from a standpoint of transportation.”
The West Feliciana Parish Comprehensive Vaccination Plan was implemented immediately with resources already in place. The only resource the parish lacked at the time the plan was developed was the doses of the vaccine itself.
Vaccine hesitancy
The successful plan rollout used the unofficial “Cheers” approach (where everybody knows your name). Every respondent might not be known by name, but they had choices in a small tight-knit community that made the best use of familiarity and trust. “We decided rather than having drive-up or even having like the National Guard come in and do a plan, we would actually have the vaccines administered at the hospital, and we did that because we felt that we could do it in a more efficient manner,” Chastant said. “The second component that we did was to incorporate local physicians and the pharmacy. We decided that the local physicians will be the gathering point, if you will.”
Each team member supported the plan with their particular resources and point of contact in the community. Emergency Medical Services and Council on Aging helped reach out to those people who were not able to easily get out to receive vaccines. “They used their vans, in some cases that would actually bring the patient here,” Chastant said. “In some cases, EMS would go to the home of persons who are homebound. So, we were able to make sure we were covering the entire gamut.”
The West Feliciana Parish public school system took a cooperative stance to encourage testing and vaccinations among staff and students that greatly helped the parish vaccination rates.
The school district reached the 75% milestone on April 1, the final day before Easter break, with a daylong vaccination event at West Feliciana Middle School overseen by West Feliciana Parish Hospital. On that day, about 200 of the district’s 400 employees received their second and final shots. Schools Superintendent Hollis Milton said vaccines were voluntary but noted that after the initial vaccine events, many remaining employees went to the hospital to join the ranks of the vaccinated.
The latest variant changed the battlefield against COVID-19, but the game plan stays the same as the hospital works through the third dose, or booster, rollout. “We saw a large number of breakthrough cases here,” Chastant said. “People that had been vaccinated that became infected, once the Delta variant showed itself. The difference that I'm told from our health care professionals was that large numbers of people have been vaccinated, lowering our incidents that required hospitalization and, ultimately, lower death rates.”
The severity of breakthrough cases is also greatly affected by the use of the antibody infusion therapy that can be given to patients very early after testing positive for COVID-19, Chastant said. As of Oct. 17, the parish has had 1,508 cases of COVID-19 and 40 deaths. Their East Feliciana counterparts have had 4,459 COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths in the same time period. The state, with fully vaccinated rate of 46.5% has recorded 14,321 deaths linked to COVID-19 to date.