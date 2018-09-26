On Sept. 16, Healing Place Church of St. Francisville presented Boy Scout Troop 61 with 18 new two-man tents.
The presentation took place at the Healing Place Church campus in St. Francisville. The gear will be put to use right away with several camp outs coming up in the following weeks and months and will be brought to the annual weeklong summer camp in 2019.
Families interested in getting their child involved in Scouting can stop by a weekly meeting, which are from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday nights at the Bains Elementary gym, St. Francisville to inquire about joining. Troop 61 is open to any boy between the ages of 11-18. Troop 61 is sponsored by the United Methodist Men’s group at St. Francisville United Methodist Church.