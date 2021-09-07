The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 16-29:
Aug. 19
Ross, Kevin: 23; 10325 Legion St., Convent; simple escape from work release, battery of a correctional facility employee, theft of a motor vehicle
Aug. 20
Fulgham, Justin: 34; 444 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, Mississippi; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation, driving on divided highways, driving under suspension
Aug. 22
Ford, Bendarius: 20; 7139 Bobwhite Drive, St. Francisville; battery of a dating partner
Aug. 26
Dunbar, Demarcus: 30; 711 Third South St., Woodville, Mississippi; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I (two counts), possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, possession of Schedule II narcotics, simple possession of Schedule I (two counts), possession of Schedule IV, possession of firearm while committing a crime, unlawful possession of body armor, possession of firearm by convicted felon
Newman, Reginald: 38; 19509 Pinkneyville Road, Woodville, Mississippi; probation violation
Aug. 27
Gilmore, Nelson: 56; 6516 Ouida Irondale Road, Weyanoke; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation
Shoemake, William: 48, 4825 Reily Road, Tunica; possession Schedule IV, obstruction of justice, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, no driver’s license in possession