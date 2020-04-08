WFMS math Ginny Langlois

At West Feliciana Middle School in St. Francisville, Ginny Langlois uses a dry-erase table to help Lucas Del Solar and Myles Cloud solve a problem while co-teaching with Teresa Pritchard.

 PROVIDED PHOTO 

At West Feliciana Middle School in St. Francisville, co-teaching allows educators to collaborate to help students learn. 

Tags

View comments