ST. FRANCISVILLE — The newly elected mayor and members of the Board of Alderman held their first meeting Tuesday, continuing where the previous administration left off to rehabilitate the town’s sewage treatment plant.
Mayor Robert Leake took the oath of office before the new year began, and Board of Aldermen members were sworn in before Tuesday’s session.
Re-elected incumbents Abby Temple Cochran, Rucker Leake and Gigi Robertson joined Al Lemoine and Andy D’Aquilla on the five-member board.
The board elected Cochran, the leading vote-winner in the Nov. 3 election, as the mayor pro tem. Cochran was the only candidate to top 400 votes in the balloting, although Robertson was elected without opposition in her special district that is smaller than the entire town.
Leake and the board reappointed Police Chief Scott Ford and Town Clerk Shannon Sturgeon, while elevating Ben Klein to town attorney. Klein had been serving as assistant town attorney until Town Attorney Jesse Means retired last month.
Sturgeon also is the town’s treasurer and tax collector.
The board officially canvassed returns of a special Dec. 5 election in which 74 percent of the participating voters approved a special half-cent sales tax for 15 years that is dedicated to building a new sewage treatment plant.
The existing sewage oxidation ponds are located in the Mississippi River floodplain and frequently are covered by flood water for long periods of time.
The board introduced an ordinance to levy the new tax, beginning on April 1. A public hearing on the ordinance and final adoption is scheduled at the board’s Jan. 26 meeting.
Engineer Bianca Hillhouse reported that an environmental impact report on a possible site for a new treatment plant is pending, and a meeting is scheduled with a landowner to discuss the proposed location for an effluent discharge pipe from the plant to the river.
On another matter, the board approved a $305,000 contract with Spinks Construction to alleviate an erosion problem on Royal Street near the old town hall building. Hillhouse said Royal Street residents will be notified when the work is expected to start.