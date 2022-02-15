From supporting the environment, education and low-income areas to teaching students about nuclear energy, Entergy focuses on funding and volunteering to benefit the communities surrounding the company’s workplaces, a news release said.
In 2021, Entergy Nuclear provided dozens of grants totaling $415,527 to nonprofit agencies where the company’s team members work and live. Grants were provided in communities where Entergy’s nuclear plants operate, including its headquarters in Jackson, Mississippi. Overall, grants were awarded in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Michigan.
Agencies in the area that received grants include:
- West Feliciana Police jury
- Capital Area United Way
- West Feliciana Parish School Board
“Each year, hundreds of people in our communities and workplaces benefit from Entergy’s grants and volunteer efforts,” said Betina Brandon, senior manager of diversity and workforce development. “I can’t think of a better way to demonstrate the power to care than by helping vital programs and services where we live and work.”