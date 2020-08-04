St. Francis Primary Care and St. Francis Pediatrics have been designated as a Rural Health Clinic by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, a news release said.
The two clinics will operate as a single entity: The St. Francis Cypress Rural Health Clinic.
“The designation allows for the clinics to provide more comprehensive healthcare and offer additional services and specialties in the future,” said West Feliciana Hospital CEO Lee Chastant.
As affiliates of West Feliciana Hospital, The St. Francis Cypress Rural Health Clinic will continue to operate out of the Cypress Building, 5266 Commerce St., St. Francisville, on the hospital campus.
As before, Drs. Brandon Tilley and Bradley Fossier will operate the primary care clinic, and Dr. Brook Bock and advanced practice registered nurse Laurie Hancock will continue to operate the pediatrics clinic.