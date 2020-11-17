WFHS - teacher snacks.jpg

To show their appreciation to the West Feliciana High School teachers, administrators deliver snacks to the teachers. Gaathering are, from left, Assistant Principal Matt Paxton, teacher Johann Rosenbohm, Assistant Principal Heather DeSalvo and Assistant Principal Julius Anderson.

 Provided photo



