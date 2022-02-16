The West Feliciana Parish Council is seeking applications until 2 p.m. on March 7 from persons interested in becoming the parish’s registrar of voters.
The council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 8 to interview candidates for the position, which became vacant with the recent retirement of Registrar Cheryl Decoteau.
Decoteau retired after nearly 33 years of service in the Registrar of Voters Office, beginning as a deputy registrar in 1989. She became registrar in May 1996 upon the retirement of Anne H. Bennett.
The person selected for the job faces an immediate task of assigning the parish’s voters to the proper precincts and election districts for Parish Council and School Board, which are being redrawn with new census figures.
Neither body has approved a plan, however.
Decoteau said the work must be finished by June 30, because qualifying for fall elections, including School Board, is scheduled for July.
She said one aspect of the job that she will miss is meeting with voters who came to her office to cast early ballots for elections.
“I’m going to miss my people so much; I’m going to miss my voters,” she said.
The number of registered voters has doubled during her tenure, she said, from about 4,000 to 8,000 people.
Applications may be submitted to Council Secretary Emily Cobb at the parish governmental office, 5934 Commerce St., in St. Francisville.
According to state law, a parish registrar of voters may have several combinations of education and work experience, including five years of full-time employment in a Louisiana registrar’s office.