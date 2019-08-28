Among the participants in the annual 4-H University and Clover College programs at LSU this summer were 23 representatives from West Feliciana Parish.
Of those, 16 participated in 4-H University, which includes competitions in topics including plant science, fashion, tractor driving, wildlife habitat judging, and dog and cat science. Those who did not take part in the competition could pursue noncompetitive Clover College educational tracks.
4-H University also gives students a chance to experience what college life will be like, a news release said. They stay in the dorms, explore campus and dine there as students do during the semester.
The 4-H University participants from West Feliciana Parish were:
- Kam Noble, first place, diesel operations
- Owen Brouillete, eighth place, diesel operations
- Jacob Owens, 10th place in fishing sports
- Ashleigh Godke, fifth place in dog and cat science
- Elaina Singleton, fifth place in Louisiana chef
- Quentin Scott, fourth place in compact tractor
- Callie Delee, livestock judging
- Anna Bergeron, wildlife contest
- Haley and Macey Walker, 4-H Has Talent
- Jon Elise Sturgeon, fashion revue casual wear
- Isabelle Montadon, fashion revue ready-to-wear
- Kolbe Smith, fishing sports
- Jake Noble, fishing sports
- Preston Shidaker, poultry judging
- William Ralph, compact tractor
The Clover College participants from West Feliciana Parish are:
- Andrew Godke, Life in the College of Agriculture
- Emma Schober, Horsemanship 101
- Madelyn Schulte, Horsemanship 101
- Brooklyn Phelen, Horsemanship 101
- Devarre Dyson, A Day in the Life of Doctors
- Jayden Polk, Can you Dig It? Soil Sciences
- Erin Blakenship, The First 48: Forensic Science
For information about 4-H University or about joining 4-H, contact Katlin Lucas at (225) 635-3614 or klucas@agcenter.lsu.edu.