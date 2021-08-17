Superintendents in East and West Feliciana school districts reported smooth operations during the first week of school.
In addition to getting the students ready to learn, both school systems have implemented COVID-19 mitigation guidelines to keep their students safe.
On Friday, students at West Feliciana High School received COVID-19 vaccinations on campus.
Unlike adult vaccinations, the pace of vaccinations among children has been hampered by the need for parental consent. That’s tough in a state where many parents are hostile to COVID-19 vaccinations, especially when it comes to children.
Even parents open to the idea have been hesitant due to potential health risks as well as the still-common perception that the virus spares children.
Persuading families that children should get vaccinated has been a tough sell even in parishes like West Feliciana. The parish is second only to Orleans in its vaccination rates for adults but lags slightly behind the state when it comes to vaccinating 12- to 17-year-olds.
Betsy Levasseur and her husband, Christophe, had been putting off getting vaccinated, both for themselves and for their three daughters.
“We were hesitant about the vaccine across the board. My husband had (COVID-19), and then I had it,” Levasseur said. “We delayed being vaccinated just to let some of the dust settle.”
As the fourth wave poured through Louisiana, sending younger and younger folks to the hospital, Levasseur had second thoughts.
“You just see the age of people being put on ventilators,” she said. “It’s not what we saw at the beginning of the pandemic.”
After talking with her father, a doctor himself, and their family physician, the couple recently took the plunge both for themselves and their two older daughters, ages 12 and 14 — their youngest just turned 11 and is not yet eligible.
On Wednesday, the couple got their second shot at West Feliciana Parish Hospital. On Friday, their two oldest daughters got their final shots at school via an arrangement with the hospital.
Hollis Milton, superintendent of schools in the parish, had worked with the hospital this past spring to vaccinate some 80% of the district’s employees, so it was natural to work together again.
“Our hospital reached out to see if we would be able to do it,” Milton said. “We like the idea because the hospital has vetted all the paperwork to be signed by the parent and so that streamlines everything for our school nurses.”
Milton is optimistic about the coming year. “The first week back for our students went extremely well," Milton said. "We are excited about our students getting back into routine. Go Saints.”
East Feliciana Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville said her teachers, staff and students "have hit the ground running and are truly demonstrating what it means to have #HomegrownPride."
She said East Feliciana schools remain committed to prioritizing and protecting the safety of its students and community, a parish with low vaccination rates.
"We are continuing to follow the latest guidance from local, regional and state public health officials," she said.
Everyone entering school buildings will have their temperature screened and wear a mask. "Where possible, students are assigned to cohorts and will socially distance to reduce their number of close contacts throughout the day," Netterville said.
Students and staff wash and sanitize their hands throughout the day, and East Feliciana schools will continue to implement enhanced cleaning protocols, she said.
With parent permission, COVID-19 testing is available for students at RKM's school-based clinics. When a positive case of COVID-19 is confirmed on any campus, school leaders conduct thorough contact tracing to identify any close contacts that this individual may have had while on campus, she said.
"We then contact those close contacts so that they can quarantine according to the recommendations of the Louisiana Department of Health," Netterville said. Notices will be sent to all families through the school system's automated call and text system.
"These best practices allow us to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in our schools," she said, encouraging parents to call their child's principal if they have any concerns or questions on the COVID-19 guidelines.
Advocate staff writer Charles Lussier contributed to this story.