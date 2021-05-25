ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish School Board voted May 18 to seek bids for a historical renovation of the former Julius Freyhan High School adjacent to the School Board office.
Board members also extended Superintendent Hollis Milton’s contract by a year and gave themselves a pay raise, the first in almost 30 years.
The private Julius Freyhan Foundation secured $3.9 million in state funds to renovate the building for use as a community center and museum of early education and early Jewish community involvement.
Julius Freyhan was a wealthy Jewish immigrant active in post-civil war community life. He died in 1904 and left $8,000 to help build St. Francisville’s first public school. The school opened in 1905, burned in 1907 and was quickly rebuilt in the same style on the site.
Last year, the board approved an $88,700 bid to remove asbestos and lead in the building, a project that has been completed, Milton said.
Paul Morvant, of the Holly and Smith architectural firm, led board members through a presentation on plans for the three-story structure, which will include an exterior set of stairs and an elevator to meet current state building codes.
The renovations will be include repairs to historical architectural details in the building’s interior and on the exterior, Morvant said.
The foundation also worked to restore the adjacent Temple Sinai building, which served as a synagogue and later a Presbyterian church.
On another matter, the board agreed to extend Milton’s contract by a year, through Dec. 31, 2024, with no changes in compensation or other terms. Milton initiated the discussion several months ago when he was under the impression that a majority of board members were serving their final terms under a 2012 state law.
He had wanted a longer term to work with their successors, but board members later learned the members in question may run again next year. But the board agreed to extend the contract by a year, the most that it can under another state law.
Board members also voted to increase their monthly salaries from $350 to $550 ($600 for the board president), also after several months of discussion.
Board member Sarah Wilson-Rogers brought up the increase in October, but the board delayed action on her request.
Wilson-Rogers said board members cut their salaries in 1992 by $200 per month during hard financial times, and the pay had remained at $350 per month for 29 years.
With only one day left in the school year, Milton thanked the board for its support of the school system.
“It’s been a great year, and you guys deserve a great deal of the credit,” he said.
Milton said he understood that board members were hesitant to accept his plan to return in August to classes as much as possible after shutting down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He said he received criticism from outside the district, but he said the move was necessary.
“Not coming back would have done great damage to our kids,” he said.
In other action, the board:
- Heard Amy Betts report that the West Feliciana Education Foundation had awarded cash grants for instructional programs sought by teachers Corey Gilfoil, Hudson Fuller, Jonathan Henslee, Karolyn Taylor, Natasha Hayes, Torrence Williams, Zenobia Carter, Megbe Hughes, Clarencia Grimes and Lee Coleman. The grants totaled $16,432, and the foundation also awarded two $1,000 scholarships at graduation.
- Set property tax millages for 2021 at a total of 42.76 mills.
- Approved a $97,000 increase in the price for artificial turf and other improvements at the high school football stadium. Michael Petty, of Quality Engineering, said the original bid of $1,312,000 for the work was lower than budgeted, allowing for enhancements that “will give the high school the finest synthetic turf stadium in the state of Louisiana.”